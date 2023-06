Rangers have made a bid to sign Feyenoord forward Danilo. (Herald - subscription), external

However, Rangers' initial offer for Danilo has been rejected but they remain in discussions with Feyenoord. (STV), external

Feyenoord want £7m for Danilo, 24. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Rangers are close to completing the loan signing of Brighton and Hove Albion forward Abdallah Sima. (Football Insider), external

