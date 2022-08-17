McKinstry back at Fir Park from Leeds

Stuart McKinstry is back at Fir Park on loan from Leeds United, three years after switching from Motherwell to the Premier League club.

He will spend the season with the Scottish Premiership outfit under the wing of new manager Steven Hammell, who has just been promoted from the academy from which the 19-year-old emerged.

Hammell told the Well website: "I've worked with Stuart before and know exactly what he is capable of.

"He has progressed in his time down south and having the experience of being in and around the first-team has been beneficial for him. He is an excellent addition to the squad."

McKinstry was a regular starter with Leeds' under-23 side but was also named on the bench for Leeds in the Premier League 10 times last season.

Last September, he scored on his debut in a penalty shoot-out win over Fulham in the EFL Cup before being handed his first league appearance by Marcelo Bielsa against Tottenham Hotspur in November.