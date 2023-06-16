From hero Hall to misfit Morgan - your best & worst St Johnstone signings

We asked you to cast your mind back and tell us the best and worst St Johnstone signings from over the years.

Here are some of your views:

Allan: The best player to play for St Johnstone hands down was Jody Morris. He is the best player that I’ve ever seen in a Saints shirt in the last 40 years. As for the worst, there have been too many to single out just one.

Brian: Henry Hall is the best signing ever, a top goalscorer and a great sport, he was the perfect foil to John Connolly.

Luke: Murray Davidson and Dave Mackay will go down in history as the two best signings and the best £50k the club's tight purse has ever spent. For some reason we have a knack for signing Irishmen who get homesick and leave after half a season, so Joe Gormley and John Mahon are up there with some of the worst but the worst is Adam Morgan.

Craig: I know Davidson and Mackay get touted as our best bit of business but I always look back on Chris Millar fondly. A great player and a really good fit at a club like Saints.

