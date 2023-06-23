Celtic consider South Korea duo - gossip

Celtic continue to explore the Asian market, with Gwangju pair Eom ji-sung and Jeong Ho-yeon are on the transfer radar of new manager Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Record), external

"The petted-lip routine" from some Celtic fans over the return of Brendan Rodgers is a "total waste of time", argues the club's former striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record), external

Brendan Rodgers is "certainly an upgrade" on Ange Postecoglou, says Kris Boyd, but the ex-Rangers striker reckons talk of the new Celtic boss making an impact in Europe is "absolute guff". (Scottish Sun), external

