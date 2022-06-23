Paton & Williamson leave County

Midfielder Harry Paton - who was reportedly offered a new deal - and defender Ben Williamson have both left Ross County after their contracts expired.

Canadian Paton, 24, played more than 100 matches during his four-year spell at the Dingwall club.

Nineteen-year-old Williamson - a County academy graduate - has featured four times off the bench and spent most of last season on loan at Nairn County and Brora Rangers.

County thanked the pair for their "commitment, dedication and professionalism".