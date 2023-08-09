BBC Radio London's Phil Parry has been discussing what's happening with Fulham star-player Aleksandar Mitrovic on The Far Post podcast: "I don't know. Does anyone know what's going on with him, at this moment in time? He's talismanic, in many respects, isn't he?

"You have to think about whether they have brought in a replacement in the shape of Raul Jimenez. They can't play together, can they? I don't know if something has got into his head, as a player."

Former Charlton defender and BBC Radio London co-commentator Steve Brown referenced links to Saudi Arabian clubs and added: "The obvious thing is money. You're set for your life, the next life, your grandchildren's life. It's extraordinary amounts of money that we're talking about, that have never been seen in football before.

"We've always kept to the realms of unrealistic finances for one individual, and we've always said that it's stupid at the very top-end of the game. But this has topped that. So if you've got an opportunity to go and earn more in three years than you've earned in your entire career, when you're in the back-end of it, it is going to turn your head - without any shadow of doubt.

"Fulham are going to have to work extremely hard to mentally keep him in the right place, if they are going to keep him. It's tough - it's kind of unfair on these clubs who have had these players, brought them on, made them worth a few quid, and now they are just getting trumped out of the market."

