It hasn't even been a month since the 2022-23 SPFL season came to an end and already anticipation is building for the start of the new campaign.

The madness starts all over again on 5 August, with Brendan Rodgers making his official return to Scottish football when reigning champions Celtic kick off the Premiership season at home to Ross County (12:30 BST).

Four other matches follow on the opening day, including newcomers Dundee hosting Motherwell (15:00 BST) and Rangers travelling to Kilmarnock later in the evening (17:15 BST).

The first weekend of the top-flight season will then come to an end at Easter Road the following day as Hibernian welcome St Mirren.

"Season 2022-23 once again showcased the very best of Scottish football," SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said. "I'm sure that 2023-24 will prove to be another memorable season."