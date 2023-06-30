Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, 22, is set to undergo a medical with Arsenal after they agreed an initial fee of 42m euros (£36.2m) with Ajax. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch, external)

West Ham are still waiting for Arsenal to present an acceptable payment plan for the £105m purchase of England midfielder Declan Rice, 24. (Sun, external)

Arsenal's Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares, 23, is the subject of interest from West Ham. (iNews - subscription required, external)

Arsenal have succeeded in convincing English midfielder Ethan Nwaneri, 16, to commit his future to the club, despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester City. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column