Antonio Conte was delighted with Tottenham's "good intensity" after his side beat Rangers 2-1 in a friendly at Ibrox.

“This game was, in my opinion, a real game," Conte told the club website., external

"Rangers are a really good team, they fight to win the league in Scotland, they reached the final of the Europa League and in their last friendly game, they won 3-1 against West Ham. So, we have seen a good team, good quality."

“I’m delighted, because I have seen good intensity, I’ve seen many situations that we are trying in the training sessions, the pressure was good. For sure, especially in the first half, we created many, many chances to score.

"I understand also that we are a little tired, because we are working - but, at the same time, when you have so many chances to score, you have to try to score because you know very well if you don’t score, you risk to lose the game."

Five summer signings came on in the second half, including Yves Bissouma, Fraser Forster, Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic and Djed Spence.

Conte added: “We are trying every day to work with this mentality, to build something important, and every game becomes important for us. It’s different with a draw, with a loss, with a win. It’s totally different. We have to start to think this, and I’m happy, because I have a group of players who want it.

“Today, I repeat, this wasn’t a friendly game, and for this reason I’m pleased because it was a good game for us, many players played more minutes than in the last game, other players came in like Lenglet, Spence.

"I’m satisfied because the players are working very hard and to have this type of performance is positive. We have to continue in this way.”