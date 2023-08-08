Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin on the Harry Kane transfer saga: "Will Spurs sell Harry Kane to Bayern Munich? He will be in Bavaria next summer anyway but chairman Daniel Levy will lose out on £95 million if the national captain stays an extra 12 months.

"England awaits but new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou cannot afford the delay. A replacement or two might be needed, but all the good strikers will soon be snapped up.

"Last week on the radio, I jokingly suggested Kyogo Furuhashi, a player former Celtic manager Postecoglou knows very well, might be on the radar. The idea was greeted with dismay by Celtic fans. Surely their beloved Japanese striker had signed a new contract extension, so wouldn't leave.

"But Celtic lost their last two managers to the Premier League, so they should be concerned. Would Kyogo be good enough? If you give him chances, he scores.

"Postecoglou knows this better than anyone."