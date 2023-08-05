Ndaba & Watson return for Kilmarnock
Derek McInnes makes two switches to the Kilmarnock side that started last weekend's Viaplay Cup win away to Albion Rovers.
The home side are perhaps looking for something more defensive-minded for the visit of Rangers as wide man Fraser Murray and striker Innes Cameron drop out for left-back Corrie Ndaba and teenage midfielder Ben Watson.
Forwards Kyle Vassell and Rory McKenzie, who were fitness doubts, make the bench, but centre-back Joe Wright doesn't.