We asked for your post-match thoughts following Brighton's 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

Here are some of your comments:

Bob: A great game and should have won but can Brighton put a stop to selling more players this season? Yes money in the bank, but you are improving other teams at Brighton's expense.

David: First half Newcastle were strong and showed quality. Their fan base is impressive. Despite their pressure I felt that it was always Brighton who had the best chances, particularly in the second half when we came out better organised to deal with the quality Newcastle showed. It’s great for both teams to secure four points.

Matt: Brighton should have taken the points. But we do need someone to put away the chances we create. Welbeck has played well at the end of last season and continues to play well. But someone else needs to be brought in to support him. Maupay is not the answer.