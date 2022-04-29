Gerrard confident Villa can avoid relegation battle

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has insisted that he "only looks up", despite his side's recent struggles.

They host rock-bottom Norwich on Saturday and go into the game eight points clear of the relegation places with six games left.

Villa are 15th in the Premier League and also play Burnley, who are six points behind them, twice in their final run-in.

But Gerrard dismissed any relegation concerns, saying: "I only look forward and I only look up. Tomorrow poses a strong opportunity for us to put in a strong home win.

"I'm sure the table will look completely different come the final whistle tomorrow, if we put in the performance which deserves that.

"I'm concerned about Villa every minute of every day and I'll continue to be concerned and focused for every minute moving forward."