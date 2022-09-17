S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

Bruno Lage’s post-match admission he will have to look at trying to bring in an out of contract central defender now Nathan Collins is suspended for three matches hints at a structural problem in the Wolves squad.

With not enough centre-halves and a well known problem in attack – three Premier League goals all season – Lage has issues at the front and back of the pitch that threaten to cause major issues.

Clubs with an inability to seal things up at the back, or can’t find the net themselves end up in trouble. Wolves have spent a lot this summer. But have they done it in the right areas?