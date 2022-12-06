Uruguay's exit from the World Cup will allow Darwin Nunez the chance to further develop alongside Liverpool's attacking names.

That's the view of the panel on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast.

Nunez found form before the World Cup break, scoring five times in seven matches in all competitions.

But his time at a Dubai training camp will allow him to train alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah - who wasn't at the World Cup - and Luis Diaz, who has missed much of the season so far with injury.

"What’s good news is Diaz is was back this week in training," said The Red Kop's Giulia Bould.

"They’re all off to Dubai. It gives them much more time. We’ve seen sparks of how they would work together but the injury to Diaz meant it was cut short."

Co-host Paul Salt added: "Our forward players will almost be all back together. It’s definitely something to work on before they get back to competitive football."

