James Trafford said he is excited to finally get his move to Burnley over the line.

Trafford, 20, is yet to appear in the Premier League but joins the newly-promoted Clarets from champions Manchester City.

After putting pen to paper, he told the club: "I feel very happy to officially be a Burnley player, I was excited for it to all get done whilst the Euros was going on, I knew a lot about it and I was waiting to get back to make it all official really.

"I want to improve and learn as much as I can here and as a team, I just want to take it a day at a time and try and achieve as much as we can going forward."

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany added: "We’ve signed an extremely talented young man. More than just a talent he’s a great character.

"James is a very impressive, confident mature young man. Most people have seen what he’s achieved in his career so far and his level of talent.

"We’re looking forward to developing that even further. Making him even better. He’s done so much all ready and what excites us is how far he can go."