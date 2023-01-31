As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Chelsea still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Luigi: Quite remarkable that we've spent almost half a billion pounds under the new ownership and there are still gaping holes in our squad. Assuming the ambition is to win Premier League and Champions League titles again, our current crop of goalkeepers is not good enough. Subject to the arrivals of Enzo Fernandez and Christopher Nkunku, central midfield and number nine positions need upgrading.

Tony: We have done great business but we still need a holding midfielder - Kante is the best in the world but struggles with injuries.

Alfred: They should get Fernandez before the rule change. They won't be able to buy as many players next summer. Let Ziyech and Pulisic go this window.

Josh: Enzo Fernandez and a shock bid for Ivan Toney would be right up my alley.

Charlie: Desperate for a central midfielder. With injuries to Kante, and Jorginho most likely off in the summer, it would be great to invest in an Enzo Fernandes, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister or, potentially, can Chelsea lure Frenkie de Jong?