Man Utd v Real Sociedad: Team news

Casemiro could make his first Manchester United start and Cristiano Ronaldo may return when they face Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

Midfielder Casemiro has made three substitute appearances since joining from Real Madrid, while Ronaldo has made just one start this season.

But with United playing at Crystal Palace on Sunday, boss Erik ten Hag is set to make changes for the Group E game.

Club captain Harry Maguire may also feature against the Spanish side.

