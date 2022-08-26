Rangers boss to hold Morelos talks next week

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will speak to Alfredo Morelos in the coming days after the Colombian was dropped from Rangers' midweek Champions League squad, but the manager insists the striker still has a future at Ibrox.

The 26-year-old was left behind in Glasgow as Rangers won 1-0 in the Netherlands to complete a 3-2 aggregate win over PSV Eindhoven in their play-off.

Van Bronckhorst had complained about Morelos' fitness and attitude after their record scorer in European competition was sent off minutes after coming on as a substitute in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.

Morelos was already destined to miss out again on Saturday as he is suspended for the top-flight visit by Ross County.

"I saw him today and he will be not involved in the game tomorrow and I will sit down with him in the next days to talk about him with the plans we have for him," Van Bronckhorst said.

"I sat down with him before we went to Eindhoven and I said before in a press conference that Alfredo, if he wants to come back, needs to do things differently and that is what he is doing at the moment.

"But he still has a future with us - he is still a Rangers player. As a manager, I want to make sure I will get him back to the levels we need and that I know he can reach."