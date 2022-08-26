Celtic's Jenz relishes Real Madrid visit - gossip
- Published
Celtic defender Mortiz Jenz believes the Scottish Premiership winners should aim to topple Real Madrid and win their Champions League group. (Sun), external
Jenz is eager to play at Real's Bernabeu but says "nothing compares to Celtic Park". (Record), external
Moritz Jenz shows no Celtic fear as he targets Champions League wondergoal against Real Madridhttps://t.co/VsU7RnmrM2 pic.twitter.com/za0lRBBPMd— Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) August 26, 2022
