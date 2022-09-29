Roofe ready for Rangers return?

Rangers forward Kemar Roofe uses a social media video to suggest that he is ready to play, having not featured at all this season due to injury. (Daily Express), external

Rangers commercial director James Bisgrove insists the SPFL should have followed the Champions League and Europa League and run a "competitive process" before agreeing the latest Sky TV deal. (Daily Record), external

Former Ibrox striker Mark Hatley urges Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst to stick with in-form Antonio Colak up front for Saturday's visit to Tynecastle, even though Alfredo Morelos has scored nine goals in eight games against Hearts. (Daily Record), external

