Leeds United have signed goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old arrives at Elland Road on a three-year contract and becomes the Whites' second recruit of the summer, after versatile defender Ethan Ampadu.

Newcastle brought Darlow to St James' Park from Nottingham Forest in 2014.

He made 100 appearances for the club, including 34 in the Magpies' Championship-winning season in 2016-17.