Which attacking partnerships have been the most fruitful in Premier League history?

It is fairly common knowledge Tottenham's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min lead the way, but with Bayern Munich one of several clubs desperate to land England captain Kane this summer, is that alliance about to come to an end?

We've looked at the top 10 pairings that have yielded the most combined goals and assists in the English top flight since the start of the 1992-93 season - and Arsenal have two on the list...