Defender Reece Burke has signed a contract extension at Luton Town that the club describes as "long term".

The 26-year-old arrived at Kenilworth Road in summer 2021 from Hull City. He has made 57 appearances for the Hatters, scoring four goals.

"I’m grateful to have another opportunity. I'm buzzing to continue my journey here. It’s been two successful years," Burke told the club's official website.

"Wembley was the best day of my life in football, so I’m really delighted to stay. Personally, last year was difficult for me in terms of injuries, so my main focus this time is to stay fit and try to do well. When I’m fit, I play well so I know I’ve got more to give.

"I like everything about this club, so it was a no-brainer really."

Luton boss Rob Edwards added: "He’s a really good player and a really important player for us, so I’m delighted that he’s agreed a contract extension because when he’s fit, him and Gabe is a right good battle for that position.

"I know now the big thing for him will be consistently staying fit and consistently playing - but I know he’s capable of it."