Everton announce deal for defender Vinagre
Everton have signed Sporting Lisbon defender Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan deal.
Toffees director of football Kevin Thelwell first brought the 23-year-old left-back to England in 2017, when the former Portugal Under-21 international joined Wolves.
He becomes the second summer addition to Frank Lampard's squad, after centre-back James Tarkowski.
Welcome to Everton, Rúben Vinagre! 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/tyERZiZODt— Everton (@Everton) July 27, 2022
