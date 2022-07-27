Everton announce deal for defender Vinagre

Everton have signed Sporting Lisbon defender Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan deal.

Toffees director of football Kevin Thelwell first brought the 23-year-old left-back to England in 2017, when the former Portugal Under-21 international joined Wolves.

He becomes the second summer addition to Frank Lampard's squad, after centre-back James Tarkowski.

