Danzaki departs Fir Park

Riku Danzaki has left Motherwell less than six months after his hotly-anticipated arrival on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder became Motherwell's first Japanese player when he signed from J-League club Consadole Sapporo in January.

But he made just four appearances for the Steeleman - three of them under previous boss Steven Hammell - and struggled with injuries during his short Fir Park career.

Motherwell confirmed his exit in a short statement, adding: "Danzaki leaves with our best wishes for the future."