Newcastle's Paul Dummett says it was a "no-brainer" to extend his contract at the club for another year despite not playing a minute of Premier League football last season.

Born in the city, the 31-year-old came through the academy and is the Magpies' longest-serving player - having made his debut in 2013.

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle after Eddie Howe's side beat Villareal 4-0 in their final pre-season fixture, he said: "My contract was coming to an end and I didn't play any minutes in the Premier league last season, which is obviously difficult, but the team was unbelievable.

"Every player that put the shirt on performed magnificently so I couldn't complain that I didn't get the minutes

"But, I'm a local player, I've supported Newcastle since I was a young boy, so when the manager told me he wanted me to stay, it was a no-brainer for me.

"This season there will be more games and more opportunities so, as long as I'm fit and ready when the manager calls on me, I'll wear that shirt with pride and give my all.

"Champions League football hasn't been here for a lot of years - not since I was a young boy watching Newcastle.

"The chance to play Champions League football - it was a no-brainer for me - and when the manager said he wanted me to commit to the club, there were no second thoughts.

"Since the World Cup break, I've been fit and I've got a full pre-season under my belt, so I'm feeling good."

