Liverpool fan and host of The Road End Podcast Dom Clarke believes the Reds' reported pursuit of Southampton's Romeo Lavia will end with the midfielder making the move to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side are having to rebuild their midfield after the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner and - despite the additions of Dominic Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister - more signings are likely needed before the transfer window ends.

"It still feels like one that will get done for me," he told BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast.

"I don't think Liverpool would have made two bids if they didn't think there was a realistic chance of that happening and getting over the line.

"It's just a case of can they come to a bit of a compromise on the price. They obviously don't want to pay the full amount which I think is fair enough.

"I'm not quite sure where the market is when you look at some of the other midfielders moving. It's a bit all over the place at the moment. I don't know quite when the next one will happen but I'm sure there will definitely still be one or two more signings for Liverpool."

The Reds start their season with a trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday but Dom believes Lavia would not feature even if he was to join before the weekend.

"I almost think it doesn't really matter if we get it done this week or not," he added.

"Even if Romeo Lavia was signed by the time we finish this podcast there's no chance he would be starting against Chelsea anyway.

"You've got to do it sooner rather than later so you can start that process of integrating them but I don't think it really much matters in terms of Chelsea on Sunday."

