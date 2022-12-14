Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

Has it really been 4382 days since we last enjoyed a Scottish top-flight game, or does it just feel like it? Sure, it’s nice to watch Messi, Modric, Mbappe and the rest do their thing at the World Cup, but it’s going to be brilliant to have the real football back. This World Cup has been decent, but I’m no fan of it being during the season.

It feels like an unnecessary gap that will mean our fixtures are squashed together. Not great for the players and tough on the wallet too.

We are back against Dundee Utd and a while ago I would have been confident of three points. However, their misfiring squad has had a few weeks coaching under the excellent Liam Fox, so I suspect it’s going to be a lot harder than it may have been a few weeks ago.

We go into the game as Titanic Cup champions! I don’t care if it’s a plastic competition for some friendlies in Turkey. It’s the first trophy of the season for any Scottish team.

Success breeds success and if it gives our players a taste of winning then I’m all for it. It’s a big ask to finish in the top six, but at roughly the half-way stage of the season, maybe, just maybe Livi fans can dream.