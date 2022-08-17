Newcastle are interested in signing Chelsea trio Callum Hudson-Odoi, Conor Gallagher and Christian Pulisic on permanent deals and want to bring in Armando Broja on loan, according to The Daily Telegraph’s Luke Edwards.

"It seems like Newcastle have just gone to Chelsea, ‘you’re signing lots of players, who don’t you want anymore?’" journalist Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Daily podcast.

"I think they will only get one of them, but all four of the players mentioned would improve Newcastle’s squad. I think it’s quite exciting what could happen there.

"I really like Pulisic. A lot of Chelsea fans will say he hasn’t really done it for them but he is the USA captain. That would also open up new markets.

"Newcastle are not a super club yet. I think they’re having a very different window to what people expected. It’s not like that, that isn’t the project and they are constrained by financial fair play regulations.

"There are a lot of interesting players; the problem is Newcastle don’t know who Chelsea are going to let go. When Chelsea make up their mind on these players, I think all four of them will be allowed to leave eventually.

"There is going to be a massive rush to see who will get them. I’d put Newcastle in pole position to get one of them."

