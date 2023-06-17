Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

After a turbulent campaign, the Hearts fans will be looking for an improved season ahead with the new management team led by Steven Naismith now in full-time control.

The failure to secure third place in the Scottish Premiership means advancement to group-stage European football looks precarious.

Hearts will enter the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League and, even if they make it through, a play-off against a top European side looks on the cards with the likes of Juventus and Eintracht Frankfurt entering the competition.

Some big decisions are also to be made in terms of players moving on and new arrivals. Right-back Michael Smith, winger Gary Mackay-Steven and goalkeeper Ross Stewart have gone and there are major doubts over whether winger Josh Ginnelly will remain at Hearts. The 26-year-old has suitors down south and abroad and his future may well lie elsewhere.

However, three key players who missed the majority of last season will make a much-anticipated return. Striker Liam Boyce, centre-back Craig Halkett and midfielder Beni Baningime - plus the potential of Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon returning later in the year - will boost optimism for the season ahead.

The squad head to Spain for a week long-training camp at the end of this month before taking on a number of pre-season friendlies, including a visit to newly-promoted Championship side Dunfermline Athletic on 9 July.