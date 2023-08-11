Steven McInerney, Esteemed Kompany, external

Where will you finish? Given what City fans have been lucky enough to witness under Pep, it is hard not to predict another Premier League title, so first it is!

Young talent to break through? James McAtee is a wonderful, elegant player who starred on loan last season at Sheffield United. He was once described as a 'David Silva clone', and you can see why. He could finally get a chance to impress.

Who needs to move on? It looks like the end for Joao Cancelo and Aymeric Laporte. They have been huge parts of what made us good, but it feels like their City careers have reached their natural conclusion.

Happy with your manager? Possibly the greatest manager in the history of the game, so that would have to be a yes.

Who will be your best signing? Josko Gvardiol looks absolutely incredible. All the tools to become one of the genuine true greats defensively. Bullish, powerful, technically brilliant. A superstar signing.

What are you most looking forward to? Getting to watch the Treble winners in action every few days again. It is a true golden era for this club and I could not feel luckier as a lifelong City fan.

Any other business? A mention for John Stones. By the end of the 2023-24 season we will probably all consider him as one of the best midfielders in the world, no longer just one of the best defenders.

