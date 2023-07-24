Alex Howell, BBC Sport in Philadelphia

Aston Villa signed defender Pau Torres for £31.5m from Villarreal, which was a real statement of intent from the club.

Torres came on at half-time in the 3-3 draw with Newcastle United and partnered Diego Carlos, who was also introduced for the second half, at the heart of defence.

It will take some time for Torres to settle into his new surroundings, but you could see the quality the Spain international has on the ball.

A number of times he dribbled out of defence and started attacking moves with his passing.

Youri Tielemans was on the bench for Villa, while another new signing, Moussa Diaby, has just arrived from Bayer Leverkusen but not yet integrated into the squad.

Unai Emery started with a midfield of John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara, which shows the talent available.

There are a lot of experienced of players who will be looking to play and Emery will have to keep them happy over the course of the season.