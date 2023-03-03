Game of the weekend: St Mirren v Celtic

Leaders Celtic return to the scene of their only domestic defeat this season.

Back in September, St Mirren were fully deserving of their 2-0 victory, defending stoutly and getting numbers forward on the break.

Celtic had made six changes following a Champions League draw away to Shakhtar Dontesk and suffered their first Premiership defeat in 364 days.

Aaron Mooy was underwhelming against his old team, lasting just 45 minutes on his first league start. Now the Australian is a mainstay in Ange Postecoglou's impressive midfield.

Celtic have dropped points in just one of their 19 league outings since that day, a New Year's draw at Ibrox. They have also trounced St Mirren 4-0 and 5-1 in Glasgow.

In the most recent Scottish Cup meeting, four of the five goals came after St Mirren lost Richard Taylor to a red card on 75 minutes.

The Buddies are four points better off than they were at this stage last season and that has been down to stellar home form, with just two defeats in 14.

Stephen Robinson will be proud to join Carlo Ancelotti and Marco Rose as the only managers to best Postecoglou this term but he'll know it will need a near perfect performance for lightning to strike twice against the champions.

