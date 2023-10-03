Luton Town forward Carlton Morris reflects on the Hatters' first Premier League victory to BBC Three Counties Radio: "I feel like that wasn't even our best performance this season, but if we keep putting in these performances we'll get the points.

"It's a very special feeling [Luton's first Premier League win]. We lost our first four games and it's incredible that we've never felt like the fans were turning on us.

"I felt the last two games we've put forward performances they can be proud of. To get the win for the travelling fans and the ones watching at home is a good feeling as well.

"We're not getting carried away. It's a big game on Tuesday night. We can take confidence from this game going into that, and with the fans behind us I'm looking forward to it."

On adjusting to the life in the Premier League, Morris said: "I back my ability humbly. It's the best league in the world and it's a really tough test every week - but I like to test myself. I'm in this game to test myself. I relish it."