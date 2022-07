Crystal Palace are hopeful of beating Everton and Nottingham Forest to the signing of Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. (Talksport), external

Palace also are in talks to sign Swansea midfielder Flynn Downes for £8m. (Mail), external

But West Ham are also discussing a deal for Downes, who was a boyhood Hammers fan. (Sky Sports), external

