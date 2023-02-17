Dan Roan, BBC sports editor

Uefa has been asked to block any Qatari-led takeover of Manchester United.

Qatar already owns French champions PSG through Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) which has links with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) - the country’s sovereign wealth fund.

In a letter seen by the BBC, the human rights group Fair Square has written to Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin, copying in Premier League chief Richard Masters, “to highlight several issues of serious concern” after reports that “entities linked to the Qatari government are proposing a bid that would enable them to take a controlling stake in Manchester United”.

The letter continues: “In line with Uefa’s rules aimed at protecting the integrity of its competitions, we would urge Uefa to outline a clear public position prohibiting any takeover of this nature.“

No consortium of Qatari investors capable of such an acquisition would be able to convincingly demonstrate their independence from the Qatari state.”

Uefa rules prevent clubs with the same owners competing in the same European competition, so a Qatari bid would have to come from an alternative to QSI, but some believe all Qatari funds are distributed from a central source.