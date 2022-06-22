Dundee Utd 'satisfied' with Courts compensation - Asghar

Dundee United did receive compensation for head coach Tam Courts' exit to Honved, sporting director Tony Asghar has confirmed.

Courts was appointed on a two-year deal by the Hungarian side 24 hours after leaving United "by mutual consent".

“The movement of Tam was ratified by the board and we’re quite satisfied with the financial compensation we received," said Asghar.

"Without going into the rudiments of the deal, when somebody is in demand – whether it’s a player or manager – there has to be some financial benefit to the club and we’re quite content with that."

Courts, 40, was promoted from his role as head of tactical development at United last summer and led the club to fourth place in the Scottish Premiership - their highest top-flight finish in eight years - and European football.

"Tam had a couple of opportunities abroad, a couple of clubs in England had spoken to me about their interest," added Asghar.

"So he wanted to make a decision quickly because when managers go into jobs they want to be there for the preparation.

“He’s gone to Honved and he wish him every success. He did a fantastic job for us not just in the first team but also in the academy."