'The best feeling in the world' - Taylor

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor was proud of his side's battling spirit, and said nothing compares to winning silverware, after Ange Postecoglou's side beat Rangers to claim the Viaplay Cup on Sunday.

“It’s a feeling we never get tired of", Taylor said. "Winning is the best feeling in the world, and we’re delighted to do it again for the fans.

"First half we were very good, second half it was a bit more even, and at that point it’s about showing grit and determination, and we did that. The subs coming on were brilliant and we’ve got another trophy.

"The badge demands trophies and an attacking philosophy. I’m delighted to contribute a small part to that.”