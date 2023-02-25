Rangers' road to the final

Much has changed - not least the manager - at Ibrox since Rangers kicked off their League Cup campaign back in August.

Robbie Ure's debut goal set Rangers on their way at home to Queen of the South and Scott Arfield delivered a match-winning double following Lee Connelly's equaliser.

That sent Rangers through to a quarter-final against Dundee that signalled the beginning of the end for Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Rangers were booed off at Ibrox after Steven Davis' early header proved enough for an underwhelming win, and Van Bronckhorst lasted just seven more games - winning only two of them - before being sacked.

Michael Beale was at the helm for the semi-final where Rangers were pushed to the limit by Aberdeen at Hampden.

Rangers trailed at the break to Bojan Miovski's strike, but Ryan Jack rattled in a leveller and Dons captain Anthony Stewart then saw red for a wild tacke in stoppage time.

Beale's men men their advantage count in extra time as substitute Kemar Roofe popped up with his first goal of the season, converting Scott Wright's cross, to settle a thriller and send his side into the final.