St Johnstone defender Andy Considine returns from suspension but striker Nicky Clark is 50/50 due to a knock and Ryan McGowan and Chris Kane remain out.

St Mirren defender Declan Gallagher is out with a hamstring injury but Alex Gogic could return from a knock.

Jonah Ayunga, Keanu Baccus, Alex Greive, Richard Tait and Scott Tanser are injured.