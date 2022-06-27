West Ham set to complete Areola deal

Alphonse AreolaGetty Images

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham are set to confirm the signing of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Terms have been agreed with Paris St-Germain for Areola, who spent last season on loan with the Hammers and will cost about £10.5m.

Areola impressed last term when he was in goal throughout West Ham's run to the Europa League semi-finals, where they were beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt.

It is anticipated the 29-year-old will battle for the number one slot with established first choice Lucasz Fabianski, who signed a one-year contract extension in May.