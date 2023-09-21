'We have played well really at times' - Robson dismisses tactics criticism

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is taking criticism of his tactics "with a pinch of salt".

Sportscene pundit Neil McCann highlighted the Dons' long-ball approach in Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Hearts which extended their winless Premiership start.

Robson, speaking on the eve of his side's Conference League group opener at Eintracht Frankfurt, said: "What is direct? We have been heavily praised for the way we have played and when you isolate it to one game, what is direct? It is not something I get caught on, to be honest with you.

"We have had a lot of plaudits for the way we performed in the Hacken games and all the rest of it, so we take that with a pinch of salt. We have performed really well at times as a team."