Son Heung-min has been in fantastic form for Tottenham this season.

The stats above show the biggest xG overperformers since Son's debut in the Premier League in 2015.

You can see the South Korea forward has greatly out-performed the number of goals he would have expected to score from chances he has had.

Son perhaps blended into the shadows when Harry Kane was at the club but it is clear to see he is truly ruthless in front of goal.

Get the latest Tottenham news and analysis straight to your device