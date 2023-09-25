McInally 'wouldn't change journey' despite missing 50th cap

Stuart McInally insists he "wouldn't change my journey" despite the Scotland hooker's career coming to a heart-breaking end.

The 33-year-old, who had been called out of retirement to replace Edinburgh team-mate Dave Cherry in Gregor Townsend's Rugby World Cup squad, also had to withdraw with a neck injury.

It leaves him one short of a historic 50th cap and McInally has taken to social media to thank all those who helped his career, including the supporters.

"When I was at school, I had a dream - to play rugby for Scotland," he said on Instagram., external "That dream came true and I’ve had the time of my life.

"Like all sportspeople, my story contains a mixture of highs and lows. On reflection, the good times have, overwhelmingly, outweighed the struggles and I wouldn’t change my journey. It has shaped who I am today.

"It was a privilege to end my career being part of the 2023 Scotland Rugby World Cup Squad and, for now, my rugby story is over. It’s time to start the next one."