McInally 'wouldn't change journey' despite missing 50th cap

Stuart McInallySNS

Stuart McInally insists he "wouldn't change my journey" despite the Scotland hooker's career coming to a heart-breaking end.

The 33-year-old, who had been called out of retirement to replace Edinburgh team-mate Dave Cherry in Gregor Townsend's Rugby World Cup squad, also had to withdraw with a neck injury.

It leaves him one short of a historic 50th cap and McInally has taken to social media to thank all those who helped his career, including the supporters.

"When I was at school, I had a dream - to play rugby for Scotland," he said on Instagram. "That dream came true and I’ve had the time of my life.

"Like all sportspeople, my story contains a mixture of highs and lows. On reflection, the good times have, overwhelmingly, outweighed the struggles and I wouldn’t change my journey. It has shaped who I am today.

"It was a privilege to end my career being part of the 2023 Scotland Rugby World Cup Squad and, for now, my rugby story is over. It’s time to start the next one."

Related Topics