Fit-again defender Ricardo Pereira says "joy has come back" at Leicester City following their return to form.

A run of three successive wins in February, only halted by a 3-0 defeat by Manchester United last week, has helped them climb to 14th in the table and four points clear of the relegation places.

The return of Portugal international Pereira following his recovery from surgery on his Achilles in the summer has also come as a significant boost to a Foxes side that had previously been hit hard by injury.

The 29-year-old also said the additions of winger Tete and defenders Harry Souttar and Victor Kristiansen have been instrumental.

"The new guys have come in and we have started winning, so that joy has come back again and the confidence that I think was lacking a little bit," Pereira told BBC East Midlands Today.

"It's good to bounce back and be in a nice environment. The team is winning, playing well and everyone is doing their best.

"We know we started [the season] really badly, but we have improved. We had quite good form before the World Cup and that was our normal, and that is what we want to get back to as we to try climb the table.

"But we have to go week by week."

