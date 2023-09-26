Lloyd Kelly has a "small injury" and Iraola thinks he will be out until the international break. Chris Mepham also isn't ready for the match.

Iraola says Tyler Adams is "doing well" and has started training with the first team this week but he won't be ready to start this game.

The Cherries boss confirmed he plans to play Radu against Stoke, like he did in the last round against Swansea.

The Spaniard says his team are conceding too many goals from the chances against them: "We are improving in possession, but when we are defending our box we need to improve. The way the game [against Brighton] went the other day, it's difficult to accept that we conceded three in that game."

He says he can't use the young age of his squad as an excuse for their defending, adding: "It's easy to say we are a young team, but the demands of the league, we trust these players and we think they have the quality. We need to keep the focus for 90 minutes without making the big mistakes."