Hibernian 4-2 St Mirren: What did the manager say?

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson said, "it's an opportunity missed".

"First half we were brilliant and in total control of the game, and we score a fantastic goal, it should have been two.

"Then, it was as if we thought, 'let's not do that again, that was really good' and we do something completely different at the start of the second half.

"We only have ourselves to blame. If you're scoring two goals away from home, you sohuold be winning, but if you concede four, you won't be winnning any games.

"We'll restart, we've been fantastic, the boys have been brilliant, I haven't been too hard on them.

"We shot ourselves in the foot with the 15 minutes after half-time. We have to defend better."