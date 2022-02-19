Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea - Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel tells Sky Sports: "It was not the time to over expect something from us, we came from where we came, played 120 minutes in the FA Cup, 120 minutes in the Club World Cup in 30C temperature difference, we had jet lag against a good opponent, a tough team to play. We managed to win, keep a clean sheet, well deserved and could have scored in the first half. If you score late it is always lucky, nobody ever denies that but you need a bit of luck to win games. If you win them, there is not a need to think too long about it.

"They are a strong side at home, have confidence and are well rested. That is how it is. It is the best thing to come back and restart winning. We have not played a Premier League game in four weeks, so it is a bit strange. Nobody really has a feeling for the competition and it is not easy. That is why there is no need to feel bad or say sorry. We got the win, kept on trying and believing."