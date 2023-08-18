Chelsea have inquired about Rennes' 21-year-old Belgium winger Jeremy Doku after their move for Crystal Palace's Michael Olise fell through. (90min), external

The Blues backed out of the deal to sign France Under-21 winger Olise, when Palace informed club lawyers they would consider taking the case to a tribunal. (Fabrizio Romano), external

The club are also looking at French winger Bradley Barcola, 20, but face competition from Paris St-Germain, who have had a bid of 35m euros (£29.8m) turned down by his club Lyon. (RMC Sport - in French), external

Chelsea have added Nottingham Forest and Wales forward Brennan Johnson to their list of attacking targets and have held initial talks with the 22-year-old. (Guardian), external

Newcastle have agreed a £28m fee with Chelsea for England Under-21 defender Lewis Hall. (Sun), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column